Two Chicago-area children attend Super Bowl thanks to Make-A-Wish

Two local kids just witnessed the Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl, along with their families in Arizona. The dream was made possible by the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Eleven-year-old Matthew from Elburn and 12-year-old Simon from Glen Ellyn are on cloud nine. They arrived late last week to fanfare fit for an MVP, along with Make-A-Wish children from around the country.

Make-A-Wish volunteers and the Arizona Cardinals cheerleaders clapped and shouted for each child as they made their grand entrance.

Matthew and Simon just learned a few weeks ago they’d be traveling to the big game. Matthew has a genetic condition that causes benign tumors to develop on his organs. Simon is battling leukemia.

While in Arizona, the two boys and their families were treated to a behind the scenes tour of State Farm Stadium and got up close and personal with the Vince Lombardi trophy.

Several athletes joined them on special adventures. In the forty-one years since Make-A-Wish was founded, more than three hundred wishes have been granted at the Super Bowl.