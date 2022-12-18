Two Chicago families picking up the pieces after fire displaces them a week before Christmas

Just days until Christmas, two West Side families are picking up the pieces after a fire tore through their apartment building.

Early Saturday morning, firefighters responded to Central and Madison where flames had engulfed two units on the second and third floors of the building.

Four adults and three children are now without a home for the holidays.

One of those residents said around 1 a.m. she smelled smoke, called 911 and frantically got her 12-year-old daughter and other neighbors out of bed and to safety.

Almost all of their belongings are a total loss.

"It’s one week before Christmas and now I have nothing, I work hard for everything I have- and my baby don’t have no Christmas presents now. It’s just kind of rough, so now I basically have to start over.," said Ashley Johnson, who was displaced after the fire. "I’m just happy that I was up to know the knowledge of what was going on to be able to save the people in the building at that moment."

One resident was taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Officials are still investigating what caused the fire.