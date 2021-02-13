Expand / Collapse search

Two Chicago police officers injured in head-on crash while responding to emergency call

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Portage Park
CHICAGO - Two Chicago police officers hurt in a head-on crash while responding to an emergency Saturday in Portage Park on the Northwest Side.

The collision happened about 5:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of North Cicero Avenue, Chicago police said.

The officers were responding to a call with their emergency lights activated when a Nissan Altima failed to yield the right of way and crashed head-on with the squad car, police said.

Two officers were taken to a hospital in good condition with minor injuries, police said.

Police said the driver of the Altima refused medical attention and was issued a citation for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

