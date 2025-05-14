Two children critically injured in Englewood crash involving Chicago police vehicle, source says
CHICAGO - A crash between a Chicago police vehicle and a civilian car sent five people to the hospital Wednesday night on the city’s South Side, according to sources.
What we know:
The two-vehicle collision happened shortly after 6 p.m. near the intersection of 59th Street and Racine Avenue in the Englewood neighborhood.
Two Chicago police officers were taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital in fair condition, sources said. A woman was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, while two children were transported in critical condition to Comer Children’s Hospital.
What we don't know:
The circumstances leading up to the crash are not yet known. FOX 32 has reached out to Chicago police for details.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by FOX 32 sources.