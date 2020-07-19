Expand / Collapse search

Two children shot in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood

Published 
Updated 37 mins ago
Auburn Gresham
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - Two children were shot in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.

Police said that someone in a car came up to the two boys and a man near 82nd and Ada around 4:30 p.m. and opened fire. The 10-year-old was shot in the ankle and calf. The 11-year-old was shot in the arm. The 27-year-old was shot in the leg and arm.

All the victims are described as being hospitalized in good condition.

No suspects are in custody.

This is a breaking story. Check back for more updates.

MORE THAN A DOZEN SHOT AND WOUNDED AT PARTY IN PEORIA

14-YEAR-OLD BOY WOUNDED IN SHOOTING IN CHICAGO

50 SHOT, 7 FATALLY SO FAR IN CHICAGO THIS WEEKEND

Chicago comedians condemn city’s gun violence

Two dozen comedians from Chicago came together in Englewood this week to condemn gun violence. That included WGCI Radio and Later with Leon host Leon Rogers.