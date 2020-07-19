Two children shot in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood

Two children were shot in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.

Police said that someone in a car came up to the two boys and a man near 82nd and Ada around 4:30 p.m. and opened fire. The 10-year-old was shot in the ankle and calf. The 11-year-old was shot in the arm. The 27-year-old was shot in the leg and arm.

All the victims are described as being hospitalized in good condition.

No suspects are in custody.

This is a breaking story. Check back for more updates.

MORE THAN A DOZEN SHOT AND WOUNDED AT PARTY IN PEORIA

14-YEAR-OLD BOY WOUNDED IN SHOOTING IN CHICAGO

Advertisement

50 SHOT, 7 FATALLY SO FAR IN CHICAGO THIS WEEKEND