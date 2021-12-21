Two handicapped cows become friends at farm in northwest Indiana

A match made in heaven: two calves, with three-legs, have found each other in Hobart, Indiana.

FOX 32 first visited Erin's Farm in May when a turkey with a prosthetic leg was stolen.

The turkey has not yet been returned, but now, the farm has two new animals with special needs.

Sky arrived at Erin's Farm a few months ago.

"We wanted to give her a chance, and we knew the first thing we had to do was get her a prosthetic and get it as fast as we could," said Erin Yanz, founder and director of the farm.

Yanz founded Erin's Farm Animal Sanctuary in Hobart 20 years ago.

She takes in farm animals that are abused or discarded, and most spend the rest of their lives here.

"I never get calls for three-legged cows," said Yanz.

And then, there was a second.

"When the other cows went away, she would just cry for them every day. So here was this other calf, that's in the same boat, he was born with three legs and his family was traveling ahead, and he was always left behind, and he was lonely," said Yanz.

Champ was also born with a congenital defect.

At 500 pounds, he is also in desperate need of a prosthetic limb. And it's coming.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

During FOX 32's visit, Paws in Motion, a Valparaiso company that makes prosthetic limbs for all animals, was fitting Sky for a new leg. As she grows, she'll need to get a new limb to support her weight.

"It's been a few months, and it's amazing. She's a totally different cow," said Dagny Laur, owner of Paws in Motion.

The new friends are already getting along great. They are two misfits destined for an utterly amazing love story.

"These two guys that were kind of on their own with this unique disability have each other and hopefully will have a great little life together," said Yanz.

Erin's farm cares for over 150 rescue animals.

They are 100 percent donation based.

Advertisement

They are open to the public for tours and field trips.