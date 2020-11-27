Two CPD officers injured in vehicle crash

Two officers were injured in a vehicle crash early Friday in Gresham on the South Side.

About 1:20 a.m., a squad car was involved in a crash with a vehicle in the 7900 block of South Racine Avenue, Chicago police said.

Two officers were transported to area hospitals in good condition and were expected to be treated and released, police said.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody and the incident appears to be alcohol-related, according to police.