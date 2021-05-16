Two CTA Red Line stations will remain closed for next three years

Two North Side CTA Red Line stations will remain closed for the next three years.

The Lawrence station in Uptown and Berwyn station in Edgewater will be demolished and rebuilt as part of the transit agency's modernization project. Those stations are about a hundred years old.

During construction, buses on Lawrence and Foster avenues will be rerouted to allow riders to transfer at the Wilson station in Uptown and Bryn Mawr station in Edgewater.

The CTA will also be building new stations at the Argyle station in Uptown and the Bryn Mawr station.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP