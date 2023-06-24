Two firefighters, resident injured in home fire in Naperville

Two firefighters and one resident were treated at a fire in Naperville on Saturday.

The fire started on the 3300 block of Keller Lane at 1:39 p.m.

The four people who were inside got out safely. One was treated on the scene.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital for heat-related injuries. Another was treated on the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

It is estimated to have caused $300,000 in damages.