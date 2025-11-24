Two fugitives wanted in teen’s killing added to FBI Chicago’s Most Wanted list

The Brief Two fugitives, Aron Barcenas and Julio Bernal, wanted for the murder of 14-year-old Erick Alfaro, have been added to the FBI Chicago Most Wanted list. Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart believes the men may be hiding in Mexico and urges the public to help locate them. Both suspects are armed and dangerous; anyone with information should contact FBI Chicago at 1-800-CALL-FBI or tips.fbi.gov.



Two fugitives long sought by Cook County sheriff’s police have been added to the FBI Chicago’s Most Wanted list.

What we know:

In July 2022, a Cook County judge issued arrest warrants for Aron Barcenas, 29, and Julio Bernal, 24.

Both men are wanted on charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder in connection with the fatal shooting of 14-year-old Erick Alfaro.

"We have some information that they may have left the country and that is not by any stretch of the end of the world. We, most of the FBI, the marshals have great connections down there. So we're hopeful that with their efforts, we're going to be able to bring these two into custody," said Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart.

Barcenas and Bernal have been on the run for nearly three years. Investigators believe they may be in Mexico, Dart said.

"All these homicides are horrible, but this one's particularly gut-wrenching," said Dart.

In spring 2022, Alfaro was just steps from his home in the Blackhawk Estates Mobile Home Park in unincorporated Elk Grove Township when he was fatally shot. He was only weeks away from graduating from Grove Junior High School.

"14-year-old, no involvement with gangs, no nothing. Just a sweet kid out by his house and he's killed," Dart said.

Barcenas is described as a Hispanic male, 5-foot-4, about 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Bernal is described as a Hispanic male, 5-foot-9, about 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Both men are considered armed and dangerous.

What you can do:

If you have any information about this case, contact FBI Chicago at 1-800-CALL-FBI or online at www.tips.fbi.gov.