Two injured after small plane crash near Brookeridge Air Park: officials

Two people were injured when the pilot of a single-engine airplane lost control at Brookeridge Air Park on Friday, according to the DuPage County Sheriff.

What we know:

Around 12:10 p.m., a small single-engine airplane was attempting to land at Brookeridge Air Park.

The pilot lost control of the plane, causing it to veer off the runway, roll over and come to a stop in a backyard nearby.

The pilot and passenger were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.