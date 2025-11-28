Two injured after small plane crash near Brookeridge Air Park: officials
DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. - Two people were injured when the pilot of a single-engine airplane lost control at Brookeridge Air Park on Friday, according to the DuPage County Sheriff.
What we know:
Around 12:10 p.m., a small single-engine airplane was attempting to land at Brookeridge Air Park.
The pilot lost control of the plane, causing it to veer off the runway, roll over and come to a stop in a backyard nearby.
The pilot and passenger were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the DuPage County Sheriff's Office.