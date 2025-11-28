Expand / Collapse search

Two injured after small plane crash near Brookeridge Air Park: officials

By Lauren Westphal
Published  November 28, 2025 2:37pm CST
DuPage County
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • A small single-engine plane lost control while attempting to land at Brookeridge Air Park around 12:10 p.m.
    • The aircraft veered off the runway, rolled over, and came to rest in a nearby backyard.
    • The pilot and passenger were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. - Two people were injured when the pilot of a single-engine airplane lost control at Brookeridge Air Park on Friday, according to the DuPage County Sheriff.

What we know:

Around 12:10 p.m., a small single-engine airplane was attempting to land at Brookeridge Air Park.  

The pilot lost control of the plane, causing it to veer off the runway, roll over and come to a stop in a backyard nearby.  

The pilot and passenger were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Source: Details for this story were provided by the DuPage County Sheriff's Office.

DuPage CountyNews