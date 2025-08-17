Two juveniles injured in semitruck crash in Joliet: police
JOLIET, Ill. - Two juveniles were injured after a crash involving a semitruck in Joliet on Saturday, according to Joliet Police.
What we know:
Officers responded to Caton Farm Road and Ridge Road around 10:10 a.m. An investigation revealed a Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Christopher Borsom, 19, of Plainfield, was going south on Ridge Road and then turned left toward Caton Farm Road and collided with a Peterbilt semitruck and its trailer that was going north on Ridge Road.
The crash caused the truck to turn onto its side and spill a large amount of rock.
Borsom and his 12-year-old male passenger were transported to St. Joseph Medical Center. Borsom was seriously injured with non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger sustained minor injuries. The semitruck driver was uninjured.
Borsom was cited for failing to yield while turning left, driving without insurance and an expired registration.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Joliet Police Department.