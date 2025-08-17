Two juveniles injured in semitruck crash in Joliet: police

The Brief A 19-year-old driver and his 12-year-old passenger were injured Saturday after their SUV collided with a semitruck in Joliet, police said. The crash caused the truck to overturn and spill a large load of rock, though the truck driver was not hurt. The driver, Christopher Borsom of Plainfield, was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and cited for failing to yield, driving without insurance and expired registration.



Two juveniles were injured after a crash involving a semitruck in Joliet on Saturday, according to Joliet Police.

What we know:

Officers responded to Caton Farm Road and Ridge Road around 10:10 a.m. An investigation revealed a Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Christopher Borsom, 19, of Plainfield, was going south on Ridge Road and then turned left toward Caton Farm Road and collided with a Peterbilt semitruck and its trailer that was going north on Ridge Road.

The crash caused the truck to turn onto its side and spill a large amount of rock.

Borsom and his 12-year-old male passenger were transported to St. Joseph Medical Center. Borsom was seriously injured with non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger sustained minor injuries. The semitruck driver was uninjured.

Borsom was cited for failing to yield while turning left, driving without insurance and an expired registration.