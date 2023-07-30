Two kayakers rescued from DuPage River in Naperville

Two kayakers were rescued from the DuPage River in Naperville on Sunday.

Naperville officials said the call to 911 came in at 1:17 p.m.

Two kayaks had overturned and the men needed help.

When rescuers arrived, one man had made it to the shore, and the other was stranded on an island north of Hobson Road. The man on the island had also lost his lifejacket.

Swift water rescue experts set up a "live bait" rescue downstream for the man on the island.

No one was injured.

Naperville firefighters would like to remind kayakers that the DuPage River can be dangerous, and to wear a helmet and life jacket while on the water.