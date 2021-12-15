Two liquor stores burglarized overnight in Ravenswood

Two liquor stores were broken into and burglarized early Wednesday in the Ravenswood neighborhood.

Around 2:32 a.m., two males broke the front glass door of a liquor store in the 4900 block of North Damen Avenue and stole liquor bottles and an unknown amount of cash, police said.

Less than 10 minutes later, two males broke the front glass door of another liquor store in the 1900 block of West Lawrence Avenue, stealing a cash register with an unknown amount of money, police said.

Police have not said if they believe the two burglaries are related.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.

