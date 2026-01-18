Two McHenry businesses heavily damaged in Sunday fire

The Brief A commercial building fire Sunday afternoon on Riverside Drive in McHenry caused heavy damage to Riverside Bakery and Reese’s Bakery. Riverside Bakery, a longtime community staple for about 50 years, is temporarily closed, while Reese’s says it will continue filling orders despite damage. McHenry Mayor Wayne Jett Jr. called the fire a "truly sad day" and said the city is offering assistance as the businesses recover.



Two businesses were heavily damaged after a commercial building caught fire Sunday afternoon in McHenry, according to the businesses.

What we know:

Fire crews responded to the blaze on Riverside Drive, where heavy smoke could be seen pouring from the building, according to video from the scene.

Riverside Bakery and Reese’s Bakery both sustained significant damage in the fire. Riverside Bakery has operated in the community for about 50 years and is considered a local staple.

"All the locals go here," one resident said, noting the bakery is known for its cookies and donuts and has served generations of families.

In a post on Facebook, Riverside Bake Shop said, "We are currently closed throughout this time and will provide updates when we learn more information. Thank you to the local community who has voiced your support. We are so grateful for the community we have built and can lean on throughout this difficult time."

In a Facebook post, Reeses Barkery and Pawtique said, "No matter what our building looks like right now, we are making sure your pets have the food, treats, and essentials they need for the week ahead. Our store may be damaged, but our commitment to this community is not."

The shop will still continue filling orders on Monday.

McHenry Mayor Wayne Jett Jr. called the fire "a truly sad day" for the city in a statement. He said he has reached out to both businesses to offer assistance as they work to rebuild or relocate.