Two McHenry County men charged with cruelty to animals after horses found dead, malnourished
MARENGO, Ill. - Authorities say two people have been charged with animal cruelty after two horses were found dead and five others severely malnourished in northern Illinois.
McHenry County Animal Control officers were verifying vaccine records at dog a breeding operation in Marengo when they discovered the horses.
The McHenry County Sheriff's Department said Sunday that two men were charged with cruelty to animals and violating animal owner duties.