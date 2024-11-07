Expand / Collapse search

Two men arrested in same-day string of armed robberies across Chicago

By Cody King
Published  November 7, 2024 8:39pm CST
    • Two men, James Robinson and Damian Macias, both 21, were arrested and face multiple charges, including armed robbery and aggravated vehicular hijacking.
    • The pair allegedly committed several armed robberies on the morning of Sept. 4, targeting multiple victims across Chicago.
    • Both suspects are set to appear in court for a detention hearing on Nov. 8.

CHICAGO - Two men are in custody following a string of armed robberies that occurred in a single day, according to Chicago police.

James Robinson and Damian Macias, both 21, are each charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

(From left) James Robinson and Damian Macias. (Chicago PD )

The pair were arrested on Nov. 6 in the 100 block of East 119th Street.

Police said Robinson and Macias stole a vehicle at gunpoint from a 70-year-old man at 5 a.m., Sept. 4, in the 2600 block of W. Pershing. 

Minutes later, they allegedly robbed a 23-year-old woman at gunpoint in the 6100 block of South California Avenue.

Robinson and Macias also face charges related to additional armed robberies that morning, including incidents involving:

  • A 36-year-old woman in the 6100 block of S. Karlov.
  • A 23-year-old man and a 28-year-old man in the 3300 block of W. 62nd Place.

Both men are scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing on Nov. 8.

  • The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department. 