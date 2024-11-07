Two men arrested in same-day string of armed robberies across Chicago

The Brief Two men, James Robinson and Damian Macias, both 21, were arrested and face multiple charges, including armed robbery and aggravated vehicular hijacking. The pair allegedly committed several armed robberies on the morning of Sept. 4, targeting multiple victims across Chicago. Both suspects are set to appear in court for a detention hearing on Nov. 8.



Two men are in custody following a string of armed robberies that occurred in a single day, according to Chicago police.

James Robinson and Damian Macias, both 21, are each charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

(From left) James Robinson and Damian Macias. (Chicago PD )

The pair were arrested on Nov. 6 in the 100 block of East 119th Street.

Police said Robinson and Macias stole a vehicle at gunpoint from a 70-year-old man at 5 a.m., Sept. 4, in the 2600 block of W. Pershing.

Minutes later, they allegedly robbed a 23-year-old woman at gunpoint in the 6100 block of South California Avenue.

Robinson and Macias also face charges related to additional armed robberies that morning, including incidents involving:

A 36-year-old woman in the 6100 block of S. Karlov.

A 23-year-old man and a 28-year-old man in the 3300 block of W. 62nd Place.

Both men are scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing on Nov. 8.