Two men arrested in same-day string of armed robberies across Chicago
CHICAGO - Two men are in custody following a string of armed robberies that occurred in a single day, according to Chicago police.
James Robinson and Damian Macias, both 21, are each charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.
(From left) James Robinson and Damian Macias. (Chicago PD )
The pair were arrested on Nov. 6 in the 100 block of East 119th Street.
Police said Robinson and Macias stole a vehicle at gunpoint from a 70-year-old man at 5 a.m., Sept. 4, in the 2600 block of W. Pershing.
Minutes later, they allegedly robbed a 23-year-old woman at gunpoint in the 6100 block of South California Avenue.
Robinson and Macias also face charges related to additional armed robberies that morning, including incidents involving:
- A 36-year-old woman in the 6100 block of S. Karlov.
- A 23-year-old man and a 28-year-old man in the 3300 block of W. 62nd Place.
Both men are scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing on Nov. 8.