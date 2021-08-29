Two men attacked in River North, robbed as they lay in the middle of State Street

Two men were beaten and robbed in Chicago's River North neighborhood early Saturday.

The victims were attacked on State Street near Kinzie at about 1:30 a.m.

Video shared on social media shows the men knocked to the ground on State Street. They are robbed as they lay on the ground.

Chicago police said that the 40-year-old victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital. The other victim refused medical attention.

