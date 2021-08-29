Expand / Collapse search

Two men attacked in River North, robbed as they lay in the middle of State Street

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
River North
CHICAGO - Two men were beaten and robbed in Chicago's River North neighborhood early Saturday.

The victims were attacked on State Street near Kinzie at about 1:30 a.m.

Video shared on social media shows the men knocked to the ground on State Street. They are robbed as they lay on the ground.

Chicago police said that the 40-year-old victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital. The other victim refused medical attention.

