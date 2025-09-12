Two men charged after stealing vodka from cargo container in Chicago: sheriff

The Brief Two Chicago men were caught on Aug. 27 stealing three boxes of Tito’s vodka from a Norfolk Southern cargo container near 63rd Street and Michigan Avenue, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office said. Angel Villegas-Mendez, 30, and Erik Salcedo-Circa, 34, were arrested after fleeing the scene; both face burglary and misdemeanor railroad property charges. Villegas-Mendez, already on probation and parole for prior offenses, remains in custody on a parole violation, while Circa was released.



Two men were caught stealing boxes of vodka from a cargo container in a Chicago railyard, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Around 8 a.m. Aug. 27, railroad staff alerted sheriff’s police that two men slipped under a fence near 63rd Street and Michigan Avenue, broke into a shipping container, took three boxes of Tito’s vodka and left.

When officers approached them, the men fled but were caught and taken into custody nearby.

Angel Villegas-Mendez, 30, of Chicago, and Erik Salcedo-Circa, 34, of Chicago, were charged with burglary and misdemeanor counts of damage to railroad property and criminal trespassing of railroad property.

Villegas-Mendez was on probation for a retail theft conviction and on parole for a criminal damage to property conviction at the time of his arrest. He was released from custody on his current charges but is being held for violating his parole, the sheriff's office said.

Circa was released from custody.

