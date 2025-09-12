Chicago rail yard raid: 2 suspects charged, 1 still on the run

The Brief Two men were arrested Aug. 27 after Cook County sheriff’s police and Norfolk Southern Railroad police said they were caught burglarizing cargo containers near West 23rd Street and South Western Avenue. A third suspect escaped in a black Tesla, striking a sheriff’s squad car while fleeing. Jarry Hall, 32, of Matteson, and Roderick Pickens, 34, of Chicago, were charged with felony burglary and related misdemeanors; both were released after their initial court appearances.



Two men are facing charges after Cook County sheriff’s police said they were caught burglarizing cargo containers on Chicago’s Southwest Side.

What we know:

Authorities said that around 6 a.m. Aug. 27, sheriff’s police were working with Norfolk Southern Railroad when a railroad-operated drone spotted three men dressed in black near West 23rd Street and South Western Avenue.

The men were seen breaking into containers and loading boxes of merchandise into buses, according to the sheriff’s office.

Railroad police attempted to arrest the suspects, but they fled.

Officers took one man into custody and later assisted Norfolk Southern police in arresting a second.

A third suspect escaped in a black Tesla, striking a sheriff’s squad car as he drove away.

Two Suspects Charged :

The two men arrested were identified as Jarry Hall, 32, of Matteson, and Roderick Pickens, 34, of Chicago.

(From left) Jarry Hall, 32, of Matteson, and Roderick Pickens, 34, of Chicago. (Cook County Sheriff's Office )

Both are charged with Class 3 felony burglary, along with misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass to railroad property and criminal damage to railroad property.

Hall and Pickens were released from custody following their initial court appearances. Information on their next court dates has not been released.