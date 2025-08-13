Two men charged in March home invasion, fatal shooting on NW Side: police

The Brief Demontre Eason, 25, of Buffalo Grove, and Justin Neal-Guy, 31, of Evanston, were arrested Tuesday in connection with a March 22 home invasion and fatal shooting of a 32-year-old man on North Richmond Street in Chicago. Both men face multiple felony charges, including first-degree murder, home invasion with discharge of a firearm, and murder; Neal-Guy also faces a warrant issuance charge. Their next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.



Two men have been charged in the March killing of a 32-year-old man on the Northwest Side, Chicago police said.

What we know:

Demontre Eason, 25, of Buffalo Grove, and Justin Neal-Guy, 31, of Evanston, were arrested Tuesday in the 2600 block of Lake Cook Road in Riverwoods, Ill. and the 1100 block of Church Street in Evanston.

Police said the two were involved in a home invasion and fatal shooting of a man inside his home March 22 in the 6400 block of North Richmond Street.

The man was involved in a verbal altercation with Eason and Neal-Guy, police said.

There was an exchange of gunfire in the apartment and the offenders fled the scene.

The victim was shot in the chest. He died at the scene.

Police recovered a weapon at the scene.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Justin Neal - Guy, 31

Eason is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, one felony count of home invasion and discharge of a firearm, and one felony count of murder.

Neal-Guy has been charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, one felony count of home invasion and discharge of a firearm, one felony count of murder and one count of issuance of warrant.

What's next:

Their next court hearing is scheduled for Thursday.