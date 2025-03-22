Chicago crime: Argument leads to deadly shooting in North Side apartment

A 32-year-old man was shot and killed during an argument inside an apartment on the city’s North Side early Saturday morning.

The incident happened a little before 2:45 a.m. in the 6400 block of North Richmond Street in the West Ridge neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

The man was involved in a verbal altercation with two offenders, police said.

There was an exchange of gunfire in the apartment and the offenders fled the scene.

The victim was shot in the chest. He died at the scene.

Police recovered a weapon at the scene.

What we don't know:

Police did not identify the victim.

No one is in custody. Area detectives are investigating.