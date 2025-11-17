Two men hurt in separate overnight attacks on Chicago's Near West Side

The Brief A man was robbed and beaten by an armed bicyclist early Monday in the South Loop, leaving him with head injuries. About an hour later, another man was found injured nearby after telling police he was attacked by two men, including one armed with an axe. Both victims were hospitalized in good condition, and police are still searching for the attackers.



Two men were injured in separate early-morning attacks about an hour apart Monday on Chicago's Near West Side.

What we know:

The first stabbing happened around 1 a.m. in the 1300 block of South Jefferson Street.

A 40-year-old man was walking when someone on a bicycle struck him several times with an unknown object and stole his belongings, according to police. The man suffered cuts to the head and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

About an hour later, officers on patrol near the 1400 block of South Canal Street found a 44-year-old man standing in the road with multiple injuries.

Police said the man told officers he had been attacked by two people, one of whom was armed with an axe, before the attackers fled. He was also taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

No arrests have been made in either case and Area Three detectives are investigating.