Two men killed in argument with neighbors in Chicago Heights

Two men were killed in a fight with neighbors in Chicago Heights on Sunday morning.

David Parra, 30, and Antonio Munoz, 32, were shot to death.

Their family told FOX 32 Chicago that neighbors from across West 14th Street came over threatened violence.

The family said Parra grabbed a gun and chased them out of the house, but they came back.

"They did start walking away and they came back. And that's when they started shooting at my husband and my cousin," said Crystal Chavez.

Chicago Heights swat teams responded after one of the gunmen barricaded himself inside his house. He was later taken into custody.

"They had nothing to do with any violence. They were both family men. And to be taken like this is not acceptable," said relative Martha Chavez.

