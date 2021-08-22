Two men killed in Eisenhower Expressway shooting and crash

Two men were killed early Sunday morning in a shooting on the Eisenhower Expressway.

Illinois State Troopers found the victims on Interstate 290 westbound at Kostner Avenue at about 2:30 a.m.

The driver, 29, died at the hospital. The rear seat passenger, 30, died from injuries caused by the crash. The front seat passenger, 30, was hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries from the crash.

All westbound lanes of I-290 at Kostner were shut down until approximately 8:45 a.m.

Illinois State Police have begun installing license plate-reading cameras around the Chicago area to help aid investigations into expressway shootings.

