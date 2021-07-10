Two men shot dead in parking lot at gas station in Chicago

Two people were shot and killed Saturday afternoon in a drive-by in Englewood on the South Side.

About 3:10 p.m., the men, 20 and 33-years-old, were in the parking lot of a gas station in the 6100 block of South Ashland Avenue, when a dark colored vehicle pulled up to them and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

The 33-year-old was struck in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. The younger man was struck throughout the body and pronounced dead at the scene.

They have not yet been identified.

