Expand / Collapse search

Two men shot dead in parking lot at gas station in Chicago

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Published 
Englewood
Sun-Times Media Wire

Lightfoot aides went on vacation leading up to bloody July 4th weekend

Critics are aiming fire at Mayor Lori Lightfoot and two top deputies who went on vacation in the days leading up to the Fourth of July holiday, which was the deadliest weekend this year in Chicago.

CHICAGO - Two people were shot and killed Saturday afternoon in a drive-by in Englewood on the South Side.

About 3:10 p.m., the men, 20 and 33-years-old, were in the parking lot of a gas station in the 6100 block of South Ashland Avenue, when a dark colored vehicle pulled up to them and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

The 33-year-old was struck in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. The younger man was struck throughout the body and pronounced dead at the scene.

They have not yet been identified.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

COPA shares video of Chicago officer open fire at man who shot 2 in Gresham garage

VIEWER DISCRETION STRONGLY ADVISED: Chicago’s police oversight agency released body camera video Friday that shows an officer open fire at a man who shot two people last month in a Gresham neighborhood garage.