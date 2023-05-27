Two men shot in hotel room in Chicago's River North neighborhood

A man who was messing with a gun in a Chicago hotel room ended up shooting himself and another man on Saturday.

Chicago police said the victims were at a hotel on the 300 block of Dearborn in River North when the shooting happened around 3:10 p.m.

A man, 23, was handing the gun when it went off.

He and another man, 25, were wounded.

The 25-year-old was shot in the abdomen and rushed to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition.

The 23-year-old was shot in the hand and also hospitalized in fair condition.

The 23-year-old is also in police custody and charges are pending.

Chicago police said two guns were found at the scene.