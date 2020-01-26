Two men shot in West Englewood

Two men were shot Sunday in West Englewood on the South Side.

About 5 p.m., the men, 30 and 35, were inside a vehicle in the 5700 block of South Winchester Avenue when a gray vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

The 30-year-old was struck twice in the leg and the 35-year-old was shot in the hip, police said. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

Area South detectives are investigating.