Two men wanted after kidnapping attempt in Grayslake: police

Two men are on the run after a kidnapping attempt in Grayslake on Friday.

The incident happened in the late afternoon hours in the 700 block of Cherry Creek Drive.

Police say the victim was walking home when a gray or silver minivan with two men inside pulled over next to them.

One of the men was described as being 5-foot-8 and wearing a blue surgical mask and a black hooded shirt.

The man reportedly got out of the van and tried to force the victim into the minivan, authorities say. However, the victim managed to avoid the suspect and escape capture.

Police say the van left the area and was last seen driving toward Atkinson Road.

No arrests have yet been made and a description of the second man hasn't been released.