Two men wanted for vandalizing church and a Virgin Mary statue: police

Chicago police are searching for two men accused of vandalizing a church and a Virgin Mary statue in Bridgeport on the South Side.

The incident happened about 12:40 a.m. Nov. 8 at 1039 W. 32nd Street, according to Chicago police.

Images released Friday show the two men carrying several cans of spray paint which they used to deface the church and the Virgin Mary statue, according to police.

Police say two men defaced a church and Virgin Mary statue Nov. 8 at 1039 W. 32nd St. | Chicago police.

One man was wearing a sweater and black pants and the other was wearing a hat, black jacket and black pants, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8227.