Two men wounded in shooting in Princeton Park on the South Side

Two men were wounded in a shooting Sunday in Princeton Park on the South Side.

They were walking back to their car about 4:30 p.m. in the 9400 block of South Wentworth Avenue when someone pulled up in a silver-colored vehicle and opened fire, Chicago police said.

A 23-year-old was struck in the shoulder while the other man, 27, was shot in the shoulder and leg, police said. They were both in good condition at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Area Two detectives are investigating.