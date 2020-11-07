Two men wounded in shooting in West Lawn on the Southwest Side

Two people were wounded in a shooting Saturday in West Lawn on the Southwest Side.

About 5:20 p.m., the men, 27 and 30, were crossing the street in the 6400 block of South Kedvale Avenue when someone in a dark-colored vehicle fired shots at them, Chicago police said.

The older man was struck in the hand and taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was stabilized, police said. The younger man was struck in the back and leg, and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition.

Area One detectives are investigating.