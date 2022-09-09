Two men wounded in shooting in West Town

Two men were shot in Chicago's West Town neighborhood early Friday.

Police say the men were standing in a group on the sidewalk in the 1400 block of West Lake Street around 3:15 a.m. when a shooter opened fire on the group.

Witnesses saw the suspect step out of a black sedan, according to police.

One man, 46, was shot in the left leg and another, 48 was shot in the left shoulder. They were both taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

No one is in custody, Area Three detectives are investigating.