Two Metra police officers stop man from jumping off bridge in Blue Island

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (tel:18002738255). Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line)

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.

Two Metra police officers rushed to stop a man from jumping off a bridge in Blue Island last week.

The incident occurred on 127th Street last Wednesday.

Metra police officers said the man drove through a closed road.

The officers were trying to take him into custody when he decided to try and jump.

Captain Michael O'Neill from Metra said he was very proud of the officers involved.

"An officer gave a good description, the officers located him on the bridge," said O'Neill. "He was obviously having mental and emotional issues. They tried to get him away, and when he tried to go over, they grabbed him and pulled him back."

O'Neill said it was about a 40-foot drop from where the man was going to go over.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

"We got him transported and he is still currently hospitalized," said O'Neill. "Thankfully our officers were able to recognize that he was displaying signs of having an emotional crisis, and they were able to kinda deescalate the situation even though the subject did attempt to take his own life. They were able to get him under control and get him the help he needed…"

O'Neill said Metra officers receive a lot of scenario-based training that consists of actors portraying signals and signs of people who are having emotional and mental distress.

This week is Metra Safety Week, and when asked what message he has for passengers, O'Neill said this:

"First thing is: please don't try to beat the train. When the gates and lights are activated, don't try to hurry across. It's not worth your life. The second thing is all of Metra is here for your safety: the conductors, the ticket counters, everyone is here to make sure that you're having a safe trip on the Metra."

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (tel:18002738255). Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line)

Advertisement

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.