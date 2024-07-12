Two missing boaters in NW Indiana found dead after week-long search

Two boaters who were reported missing in Lake Michigan in Northwest Indiana have been found dead.

One of the boaters was found just before 1 p.m. Friday and the other around 2:30 p.m., according to a spokesperson with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Their identities have not yet been released.

Officials were notified just before 3 p.m. Friday, July 5, of a boat in distress off the shore near Whiting, located nearly one nautical mile offshore from the Hammond Marina.

RELATED: Search for missing swimmers in NW Indiana shifts to recovery mission; efforts to resume Sunday

Initially, there were eight people on board the 23-foot-long boat and three were in the water, the Coast Guard said.

When crews arrived, five people were on the boat and three men went into the water.

One of the boaters was rescued. He was wearing a life jacket and was taken to an area hospital for hypothermia but was later released, according to the Indiana DNR.

The other two boaters who were deemed missing were not wearing life jackets. Officials said they went under the water and didn't resurface.

Search efforts extended into Saturday, July 6, with no success in locating the missing boaters. On Sunday, the search was deemed a recovery mission.

We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.