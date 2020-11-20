Two more employees in Cook County chief judge’s office test positive for coronavirus, bringing total to 171

Two more employees at the Cook County chief judge’s office have tested positive for COVID-19, the judge’s office reported Friday.

One employee works at the juvenile probation department, while the other works for the adult probation department in Bridgeview.

That brings the total number of cases among employees to 171 since the start of the pandemic, with 73 of those employees working at the Juvenile Temporary Detention Center, the judge’s office said.

Sixty-two residents of the JTDC have also tested positive for the virus, along with 11 judges.

A statement from the chief judge’s office said its human resources department is contacting anyone who’s had close contact with those who tested positive, and work spaces have been deep cleaned.