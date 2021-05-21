Two people, including 15-year-old boy, arrested for South Shore carjacking

article

Two people, including a 15 year-old, have been charged with carjacking in the South Shore neighborhood.

Tamari Rapp, 22, and a 15-year-old boy were arrested Thursday after stealing a car from a 27-year-old woman at gunpoint 10 minutes earlier in the 6900 block of South Crandon Avenue, Chicago police say.

Two weapons were recovered at the scene.

Rapp and the 15-year-old boy were placed into custody and charged with felony counts of vehicular hijacking and unlawful use of weapons

They are both due in court Friday.