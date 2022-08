Chicago police said that two people were shot dead in the city's South Chicago neighborhood on Saturday.

The victims were both found with gunshot wounds, lying on South Paxton Avenue near 83rd, around 3:15 p.m.

The victims were two men: one was 32-years-old, and the age of the other is estimated to have been between 25- and 30-years-old.

No suspects are in custody.