Two people killed, two others injured when car falls 40 feet off Chicago-area expressway

Two people were killed and two others injured after their car plummeted more than 40 feet from the Stevenson Expressway early Friday.

The driver was speeding and lost control of the Hyundai Veloster in the northbound lanes about 4:50 a.m., according to the Illinois State Police. After hitting a concrete wall, the car went over the side of the elevated expressway state police said. It plunged 43 feet, striking a light pole on the way down, state police said. The car came to rest near Robinson Street and Archer Avenue.

A 27-year-old man, identified as the driver, as well as a 22-year-old woman, were pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

They were identified as Bulmaro Gomez of Gage Park and Griselda Zavala of West Lawn, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Two other passengers, a 21-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man, were taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, state police and Chicago fire officials said.

All four lived in Chicago, state police said.

The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately clear, state police said. The interstate remained open for travel.