Two people shot dead in apparent domestic incident in Chatham

Two people were shot to death Sunday morning in a possible domestic-related shooting in Chatham on the South Side.

At about 6:40 a.m., a fight involving multiple people broke out in the 8300 block of South La Salle Street, and during the fight a 40-year-old man pulled out a gun and fired shots, striking Michael Lee, 28, and Takeyla Sims, 34, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

After being shot, Lee pulled out his own gun and returned shots, striking the 40-year-old man in the arm, police said. Lee and Sims were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they both died.

The 40-year-old man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn for treatment for his gunshot wound to the arm, police said. He is in good condition.

Area South detectives are investigating.