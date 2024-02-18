Two restaurants robbed in the Loop within an hour, suspect on the run

Two restaurants were robbed Sunday morning in the Loop in less than an hour and Chicago police are looking for the suspect responsible.

Shared below are the times and locations of the robberies:

6:30 a.m., Feb. 18 in the 200 block of W. Madison Street

7:10 a.m., Feb. 18 in the 0-100 block of W. Lake Street

Police believe the suspect is a man between 28-35 years old. He wore a black jacket, dark-colored pants, a black ski mask, and white gym shoes during the crimes.

The suspect went into the restaurants and announced the robberies while implying he had a gun, CPD says.

Businesses in the area are urged to be extra vigilant and to have a working video surveillance system.

Anyone with more information on the incidents is urged to contact CPD's Bureau of Detectives Area 3 Detective Division at 312-744-8263.