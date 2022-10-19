Two semis crash on I-55, spilling soybeans and water bottles across interstate

Two semis crashed and spilled loads of soybeans and water bottles across all lanes of Interstate 55 Wednesday morning in Will County.

A semi was parked on the right shoulder of I-55 around 5:30 a.m. when it was struck by another semi truck, according to Illinois State Police. Diesel fuel, water bottles and soybeans spilled across all lanes of I-55.

The driver of the parked semi was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The southbound lanes of I-55 have been closed between Route 59 and I-80 as crews attempt to clear the roadway.

Also closed for cleanup are the entrance ramp from I-80 eastbound to I-55 southbound, the ramp from I-80 westbound to I-55 southbound, state police said.

Closures are expected until around 10:30 a.m., police said.