Two people shot in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO - A man and a woman were wounded in a shooting in Humboldt Park Monday afternoon.
At about 4:22 p.m., a 21-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman were on the street in the 900 block of North Saint Louis when they were shot by an unknown offender.
The 21-year-old man was shot in the right thigh and was transported to an area hospital in good condition.
The 27-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen and was transported to an area hospital in fair condition.
Area Four detectives are investigating.