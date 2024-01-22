Two people shot in Humboldt Park

A man and a woman were wounded in a shooting in Humboldt Park Monday afternoon.

At about 4:22 p.m., a 21-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman were on the street in the 900 block of North Saint Louis when they were shot by an unknown offender.

The 21-year-old man was shot in the right thigh and was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

The 27-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen and was transported to an area hospital in fair condition.

Area Four detectives are investigating.