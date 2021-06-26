Two teenage boys seriously injured in crash in Sauganash

Two teenage boys were listed in serious to critical condition following a crash Saturday night in Sauganash on the Northwest Side.

The crash happened near the intersection of Peterson and Kostner Avenue, just before 7:30 p.m., according to Chicago fire officials.

Two boys, 16 and 17, were transported to St. Francis Health Center in serious to critical condition, fire officials said.

Police have not yet released information on the incident.

