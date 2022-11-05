Expand / Collapse search

Teenagers charged with carjacking 65-year-old man, robbing 73-year-old woman in Chicago on same day

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Washington Heights
CHICAGO - Chicago police said that two teenage boys are charged with attacking a 73-year-old woman and carjacking a 65-year-old man on the same day.

Police said that on November 4, the boys carjacked the man on West 95th near Ashland in Washington Heights. On the same day, a few blocks away, the boys robbed the woman at gunpoint.

Police said the suspects are 16- and 17-years-old. They are charged with felony vehicular hijacking with a firearm, and felony armed robbery.