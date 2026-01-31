Two teens shot during fight on CTA bus in Humboldt Park: police
CHICAGO - A verbal altercation on a CTA bus turned physical, injuring two teens on Saturday in Humboldt Park, according to police.
What we know:
A verbal altercation began between a male suspect and a group a males on a CTA bus in the 400 block of W. Chicago Avenue around 3:19 p.m.
The incident turned physical, during which a firearm went off, striking two victims, a 15-year-old and an 18-year-old.
The 15-year-old sustained a gunshot wound in the groin area and the butt. The 18-year-old was shot in the leg and was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition.
No one is in custody. Area Four Detectives are investigating the incident.
