Two teens shot during fight on CTA bus in Humboldt Park: police

The Brief A verbal dispute on a CTA bus in Humboldt Park escalated into a physical fight Saturday afternoon. A gun discharged during the altercation, wounding a 15-year-old and an 18-year-old. No suspects are in custody, and Area Four detectives are investigating.



A verbal altercation on a CTA bus turned physical, injuring two teens on Saturday in Humboldt Park, according to police.

What we know:

A verbal altercation began between a male suspect and a group a males on a CTA bus in the 400 block of W. Chicago Avenue around 3:19 p.m.

The incident turned physical, during which a firearm went off, striking two victims, a 15-year-old and an 18-year-old.

The 15-year-old sustained a gunshot wound in the groin area and the butt. The 18-year-old was shot in the leg and was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

No one is in custody. Area Four Detectives are investigating the incident.