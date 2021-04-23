2 teens shot, 1 fatally, in Maine Township

Two teens were shot, one fatally, Thursday in unincorporated Maine Township in the northwest suburbs.

The teens were shot about 3:45 p.m. in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 9600 block of Greenwood Avenue, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office.

Officials say the teens, an 18-year-old man and woman, were getting into a vehicle when someone dressed in black walked up and opened fire.

The man, Erik Esquivel, was struck in the head and pronounced dead at Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, officials said. The woman was in serious condition at the same hospital with a gunshot wound to her arm.

The suspected gunman was wearing a black hoodie with orange script, black pants, a black knit cap and a black gaiter mask, the sheriff’s office said. He fled in a tan Jeep Cherokee.

The shooting remains under investigation.