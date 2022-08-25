Tow truck crashes into car, injuring driver in the South Loop

A woman was injured after a tow truck crashed into her car Wednesday night in the South Loop neighborhood.

The truck was traveling westbound on Roosevelt Road and "failed to obey a traffic signal," striking a Kia around 11:37 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Clark Street, police said.

The driver of the Kia injured her leg and was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where she was listed in fair condition, police said.

The tow truck driver was not injured in the crash. Citations are pending.