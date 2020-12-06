Two wounded in drive-by shooting in East Garfield Park

Two people were wounded in a drive-by Sunday in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

About 2:40 p.m., a 32-year-old man was in the 200 block of South Springfield Avenue when someone in a passing dark-colored vehicle fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the right foot and brought to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

Later, a 26-year-old man showed up at Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said. He was in good condition.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

