Two wounded in drive-by shooting in East Garfield Park

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Published 
East Garfield Park
Sun-Times Media Wire

CHICAGO - Two people were wounded in a drive-by Sunday in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

About 2:40 p.m., a 32-year-old man was in the 200 block of South Springfield Avenue when someone in a passing dark-colored vehicle fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the right foot and brought to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

Later, a 26-year-old man showed up at Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said. He was in good condition.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

