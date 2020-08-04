Two wounded in Lawndale drive-by shooting

Two men were wounded Tuesday in a drive-by in Lawndale on the West Side.

About 12:05 a.m. the men, 26 and 29, were on the sidewalk in the 1500 block of South Keller Avenue, when someone inside a passing black sedan fired shots at them, Chicago police said.

The 26-year-old was struck in the left shoulder and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said. The 29-year-old was struck in the left leg and taken to the same hospital in good condition.

Area Four detectives are investigating.